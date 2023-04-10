Coin98 1-Day Volume Hits $20.62 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $120.41 million and approximately $20.62 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,555,547 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

