Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,960.21 or 0.06563989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $9.58 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

