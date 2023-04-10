Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Price Down 3.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $128.00. The stock traded as low as $98.56 and last traded at $98.81. Approximately 36,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 96,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.53.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 415.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

