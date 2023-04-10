Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Corteva makes up 8.3% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Corteva worth $69,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.43. 227,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

