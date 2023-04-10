COTI (COTI) Price Tops $0.0787

COTI (COTI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $68.38 million and $6.25 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.

The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts.

COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

