Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $78.83 million and $11.81 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 214,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

