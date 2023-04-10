Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCAP. TheStreet raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of CCAP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 80,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a market cap of $416.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.80. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas County & District Retirement System acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,922,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 230,593 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

