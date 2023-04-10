Critical Analysis: Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) & Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF)

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Credo Technology Group has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group -3.15% 2.80% 2.38% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 1 2 6 0 2.56 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Credo Technology Group and Natcore Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 45.72%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Natcore Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 12.77 -$22.18 million ($0.04) -228.75 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Natcore Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Credo Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats Natcore Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

