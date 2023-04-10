Curtis Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMF. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 421,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,679. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.