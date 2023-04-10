Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after buying an additional 293,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after buying an additional 155,965 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VBR stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,521. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $180.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

