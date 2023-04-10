Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMGet Rating) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,488 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.56. 76,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,040. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $76.95.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

