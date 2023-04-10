Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $556,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.13. 120,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,217. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

