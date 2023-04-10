Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.01. 46,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,071. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $245.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

