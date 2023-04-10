Curtis Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $68.83. 271,289 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

