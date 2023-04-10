Curtis Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Life Storage by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Life Storage by 71.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.22.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

LSI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.61. 298,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,405. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $151.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.48%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

