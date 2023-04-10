Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Gap Down to $9.85

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $9.61. Cushman & Wakefield shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 163,854 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,156,000 after buying an additional 256,001 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

