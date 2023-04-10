Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Progressive Investment Management Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 5.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Danaher by 515.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 788,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after buying an additional 567,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after buying an additional 431,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.86.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.03. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $179.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

