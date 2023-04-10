David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,950,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22,385.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 953,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,171,000 after buying an additional 948,903 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 822,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,134,000 after buying an additional 551,923 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,278,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,279,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.88. 331,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,761. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.81.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.