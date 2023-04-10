David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 4.3% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

