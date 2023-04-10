Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $56.42 million and $1.16 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

