Decentraland Hits One Day Trading Volume of $77.02 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002040 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $77.02 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

