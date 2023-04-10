Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 3.0% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12,562.1% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $374.82. The company had a trading volume of 185,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,839. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

