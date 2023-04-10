Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $7.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $376.91. 365,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,986. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.