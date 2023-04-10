Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 10,120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Planning Center Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 399,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 222,540 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 40,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 490,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $43.40. 84,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,447. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

