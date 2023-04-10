ECOMI Tops 24 Hour Volume of $758,225.21 (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One ECOMI token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ECOMI has a market cap of $200.73 million and $758,225.21 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ECOMI

ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

