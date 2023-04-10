Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,692,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 87.6% in the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 736,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,910 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 25.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,975,000 after buying an additional 312,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth approximately $12,148,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.95. 174,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,859. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

