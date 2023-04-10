Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,872 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 3.0% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.75% of Equinix worth $455,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 38.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $99,390,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $76,678,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. TD Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $780.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equinix Stock Performance

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total value of $281,536.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX traded down $15.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $695.96. The stock had a trading volume of 60,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $659.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

