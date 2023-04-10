ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 29,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 96,219 shares.The stock last traded at $46.69 and had previously closed at $47.17.
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.
About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
