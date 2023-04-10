Everipedia (IQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $85.95 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $85.95 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

