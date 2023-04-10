Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Down 4.3%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 66,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,651,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $38,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,470 shares in the company, valued at $678,422.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $38,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 695.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,503,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,417 shares during the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Articles

