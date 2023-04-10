FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.12

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 6893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

FB Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.53 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Articles

