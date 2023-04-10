FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Brie Carere Sells 1,750 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.60. 1,878,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,572. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.32.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
