Fetch.ai Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59.12 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $294.27 million and approximately $59.12 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00059567 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00037196 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017223 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000185 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

