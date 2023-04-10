Financial Review: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) vs. Its Peers

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Faraday Future Intelligent Electric to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -188.42% -91.66% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors -4,074.96% -25.25% -12.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -$552.07 million -0.18 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors $45.64 billion $2.45 billion 10.08

Volatility & Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s competitors have a beta of 1.49, meaning that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors 847 2228 3053 137 2.40

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 36.21%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric competitors beat Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

