First Interstate Bank Sells 2,235 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,352 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $32.62. 13,269,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,390,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

