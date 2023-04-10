First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Gap Down to $14.03

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $13.49. First Republic Bank shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 3,680,736 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Compass Point cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.38.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post -7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

