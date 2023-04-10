Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 1.4% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

CHD stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.17. 141,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,819. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.88%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

