Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 444.4% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.36. 67,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $261.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.22.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total value of $185,549.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

