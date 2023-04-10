Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $363.56. The company had a trading volume of 460,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.53. The firm has a market cap of $345.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

