Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $6.02 on Monday, reaching $215.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

