Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,353,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,848 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.10% of Comcast worth $152,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,316,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

