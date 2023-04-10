Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 958 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $39,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 209,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,906.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.05. 16,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,941. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

