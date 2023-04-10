Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $106.56 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202,046 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.85% of Hubbell worth $106,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.24. The stock had a trading volume of 31,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,222. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.35.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.