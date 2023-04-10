Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $98.89 Million Position in Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,025,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 98.19% of Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF worth $98,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $570,000.

NYSEARCA:SIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68.

The Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (SIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds income producing debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a bottom-up security selection process.

