Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,759,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.47. 3,683,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,232,379. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

