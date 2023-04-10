Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,062,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 3.7% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cintas were worth $479,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $204,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $449.57. 27,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,569. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

