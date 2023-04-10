Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,488 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.15% of Workday worth $66,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.11. 205,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,849. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.67 and a 200 day moving average of $168.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $233.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 7,059 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,386,175.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,329,791.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.19.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.