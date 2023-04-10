G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,281.51 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00061546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00038705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001193 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

