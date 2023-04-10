G999 Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $7,815.11 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00059567 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00037196 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017223 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001188 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

