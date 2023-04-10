General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Insider Activity at General Motors

General Motors Trading Up 1.5 %

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.10. 3,331,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,039,213. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

